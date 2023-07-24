Howlong pet food factory evacuated after fire sparked in machine

A Howlong factory has been evacuated following a fire in a machine.
Firefighters were called to Cool Off after a fire was sparked at the Jude Street pet food processing plant.
The fire was reported at 6.45am on Tuesday and the scene is under control.
The factory has been evacuated and all 129 staff are accounted for.
There are no injuries.
"We believe that there's been a large quantity of oil that's heated by an element," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said.
"A fire has developed for an unknown reason, which may be a mechanical malfunction.
"However the oil is slowing cooling due to the power being turned off.
"There's still some active burning there."
Fire crews from the Howlong area, Albury and Corowa are in attendance on Tuesday morning.
"Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and are working to extinguish the fire by applying water very cautiously, one to ensure we don't have any flare ups and two, to minimise damage to the factory," Superintendent Alexander said.
"All workers are accounted for and there are no injuries.
"NSW Ambulance and police are also here."
The oil in the processing machine is cooling down after power was cut.
Crews from both Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service are in attendance.
