BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Filled with character, this family home is set on a generous block in a highly-sought-after estate,
The 965m2 block has an amazing shed rarely found in the suburbs, ideal for tradespeople or storing a van and boat.
This home has three double-bedrooms with built-in robes, a master with walk-in robe and ensuite, with a fourth bedroom or office easily converted from the current dining room.
A second central bathroom with bath, shower and separate toilet services the home. The kitchen features electric cooking, a dishwasher, lots of storage, and overlooks the open-plan family dining area.
The formal front lounge and expansive covered outdoor entertaining area offer additional living spaces. Ducted heating and evaporative cooling offer year round comfort throughout the home, while modern country styling adds the finishing touches.
Outside features well-maintained, landscaped gardens and a beautiful in-ground spa under a pergola - complete with ceiling fans.
The home has excellent vehicle accommodation and storage which includes a remote double lock-up garage at the front of the property, and side access gates to a second large double lock-up garage with connecting carport in the backyard.
This impressive home is close to schools, shops, parks and walking tracks.
