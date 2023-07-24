Wangaratta resident disturbed by early morning home intruder

A Wangaratta resident has awoken to a man breaking into their home during an early morning incident.
A property on Thurles Avenue was targeted about 3.45am on Sunday.
The victim disturbed the male intruder after the gained access to the home from the rear.
The victim chased the intruder out and they fled the scene.
Police are also investigating multiple car thefts in the area about the same time.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson said police were seeking information.
"The victim was shaken to find someone in their house," he said.
"We'd be asking for anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers or Wangaratta detectives.
"We believe there's one offender at this stage, but we're not discounting that there's more than one."
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
