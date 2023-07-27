BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Prepare to be blown away by this stunning custom-built feature property, its magnificence revealed when you emerge from the impressive tree-lined driveway.
Perfectly positioned to enjoy the views of Lake Hume and beyond, this family home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, four living spaces, double garage and a wrap around verandah offering multiple outdoor entertaining options.
The informal living area has an open-plan family and dining room adjoining the gourmet kitchen which has been designed to impress while ensuring practical functionality.
The master suite, with stylish ensuite and walk-in robe, has been designed to capture the beautiful garden outlook with double doors leading onto the private verandah.
This area of the home also includes a rumpus room with custom-built cabinetry.
There is also access to the laundry and large double garage with remote door, internal access and a separate home office/gym.
The opposite end of the home includes an additional bedroom with walk in robe, ensuite and sitting area, three bedrooms all with built in robes and the central family bathroom.
The luxury continues outside with the expansive manicured garden and a multi-purpose outdoor activity area providing options for the sports-lover.
