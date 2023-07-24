CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty was gobsmacked by what his players did on Saturday.
The Power put Culcairn to the sword in a devastating first quarter during which they kicked 11 goals and limited their hosts to one point.
It was game over by the time the players went to the quarter-time huddles, with CDHBU leading by 65 points.
They went on to win by 21.9 (135) to 2.6 (18) to tighten their grip on a Hume League finals berth with five rounds of the home-and-away season remaining.
"I can't say I've ever experienced anything like that in all in my days," Docherty said.
"Even if you're getting that many inside-50s, you're guaranteed to at least miss a few, particularly early on in the piece.
"But I would say eight of them were set shots and all of the set shots the boys got were really easy spots, 20 or 30 metres out, directly in front.
"That was evidence of the skills our mids showed all day, good leading patterns with the forwards, they were getting into the most dangerous spot on the field, which is directly in front, and taking marks, which always helps.
"It was actually tricky to find something to say at quarter time.
"I was like 'I can't say anything negative here, boys, that was perfect.'
"I was praising them, which has been something that has been challenging.
"Last week, against the Giants, a lot of the feedback was negative so it was nice to go into the huddles and it was all positive."
That game against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla saw the Power beaten at home by 24 points and Docherty admitted what they served up on the day wasn't good enough.
"A lot of our guys don't say that much so you don't know what they're truly thinking but the first quarter on Saturday showed they were filthy about what happened last week," he said.
"Our supporters are a beautiful bunch of people but you could sense last week they were pretty frustrated and disappointed in us.
"So it was both for ourselves and also for our supporters; we just wanted to come out and prove all the doubters wrong.
"I know how good we can play at our best and we did that, particularly in the first quarter.
"To come out and kick 11 goals straight was pretty remarkable
"We just couldn't miss and our skills were on.
"Last week we were super disappointed with our result against the Giants so the theme all week was about redemption and we just came out and had a red-hot crack.
"It's the quickest we've moved the ball all year and the result took care of itself in the end.
"We had about four out from last week's game against the Giants so I was driving to the game against Culcairn thinking it was a real danger game for us but at quarter-time we were 11 goals up, which was pretty surprising."
Ryan Beveridge kicked five goals for the Power and there were three each for Rohan Heasley, Corey Smith, Joshua Kemp and Andrew Phibbs.
