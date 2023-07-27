BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Don't be surprised if you hear the words 'location location location' echo through your mind when you step foot inside this House of the Week.
This property has a spacious and contemporary two-storey home nestled in a location which embodies the 'wow' factor in the extreme.
With 8000sqm of land, the home takes full advantage of being close to Lake Hume with views to the high country and beyond.
Surrounded by manicured gardens and established trees back from Knoble Road, this home has all the privacy and seclusion of a semi-rural location while being an easy 15-minute drive from Albury CBD.
Selling agent Lachlan Hutchins said peace of mind comes from knowing the land surrounding the property is safe from any future development.
"Being part of the Mandalay Water Scheme, all of the houses there share ownership of the land behind it... and you all have access to that land and water rights, too," Lachlan said.
That means endless water supply to keep those lawns and gardens looking immaculate.
"It will always have that exclusivity in a really quiet location," Lachlan said.
"You don't want to be buying and then find out there's a development behind you going in three months later."
And what better than to soak up the rural atmosphere than in this open, light-filled home.
The home itself features three large, separate living areas and a stylish kitchen.
A sun-filled family room flows to an expansive alfresco dining space which overlooks the sparkling inground pool, creating a perfect atmosphere for entertaining or relaxing.
The master bedroom is complete with built-in robes, as are all the three remaining bedrooms, which can easily fit queen sized beds.
Three separate balconies are perfectly positioned to bask in the ambience and rural vibe of the property.
Reverse cycle heating and cooling, as well as a double-sided wood fire, are set to keep the new owners comfortable all year round.
Car storage is also catered for with four garages plus three additional parking bays.
