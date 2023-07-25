Bright police investigate road rage assault between driver, bike rider

Police are investigating a road rage assault at Bright.
Officers were called after a dispute between a driver and bike rider at the rear of the town's football oval at Pioneer Park.
One person was assaulted during the altercation, which occurred about 1.20pm on Monday.
The incident involved an older man in a red SUV and a bike rider, who was wearing all black.
Leading Senior Constable Scott Baldock is urging any witnesses to come forward.
Call (03) 5755 1444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.