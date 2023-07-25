Justin Lewis and Zoe Prentice are the Ovens and Murray's latest Rising Star nominees.
Lewis has played five games of senior football for Wangaratta Rovers this season, kicking six goals and featuring in the Hawks' best on two occasions.
He also represented the O and M in their under-18 interleague clash against the Goulburn Valley at Albury Sportsground on May 20.
"Since arriving at Wang Rovers, Justin has impressed with his dedication and commitment to improving and has quickly endeared himself to team-mates and supports alike with his uncompromising focus on team footy," Rovers football operations manager Barry Sullivan said.
"He's a no-fuss, talented young player who has stepped seamlessly into senior football and has a bright future ahead."
Prentice, meanwhile, has been a regular in the Wodonga Raiders side which has announced itself as a force in the Ovens and Murray A-grade this year.
Playing in wing defence, Prentice has taken the court 10 times already and is proving she's got what it takes to mix it with the competition's best.
"Having spent most of her 17/U court time in the defending circle, Zoe has been pushed out into mid court defence for her debut season in A-grade 2023," coach Jodie House said.
"She continues to develop her game at a higher level, supporting the circle defence outside the ring in the WD position.
"She can be relied upon to quickly turn a ball back into attack in crucial moments, using her terrific turn of speed."
