A waste spill on Bandiana Link Road has left motorists' vehicles upset

By Sophie Else
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:50pm
Elisa Walker's upset that the smell from the natural waste spill won't go away, even after mulpilte times of washing it. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Angry motorists have demanded action over a truck waste spillage on the Bandiana Link Road that left their vehicles reeking.

