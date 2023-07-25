Police seek help to find Glenn Thomas on assault arrest warrant

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Glenn Thomas.
The 30-year-old, who has links to Cobram and Benalla, is wanted on a warrant for assault related offences.
Police on Tuesday released an image and description of the wanted man.
Thomas is about 190 centimetres tall, of slight build, with brown hair and eyes.
He has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his neck.
"Investigators have released an image of Glenn in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts," a police spokesman said.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.