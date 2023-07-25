Man tried to smoke bong in front of cops during arrest at Wodonga home

A man accused of holding scissors to his partner's throat has tried to smoke a bong as police attempted to arrest him.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard officers attended the victim's home on Saturday morning.
She said the man wasn't at the Woodland Street house, but then admitted he was inside when officers said the property would be searched.
Senior Constable Joseph Larkins said he found the man under a doona cover on a bed during the July 22 incident.
When the accused man was told he was under arrest the man grabbed a bong, loaded it with marijuana and tried to smoke it.
He argued with police about his ability to smoke the drug and was put under arrest.
The man was banned from even being at the house following a previous incident.
It's alleged he forced the woman down onto a bed on April 19, drove his knees and forearm into her back, and held scissors against her throat for five to 10 seconds.
He allegedly unleashed a barrage of verbal abuse, including calling her a "f---ing putrid c---", and punched holes in a wall.
The man, who has a lengthy history of domestic violence, told police he had taken things too far.
He denied holding the scissors to her throat, arguing "men don't do that", and denied grabbing the victim, but admitted to screaming at her.
"Yeah, I verbally abused the living f--- out of her, f---en oath," he said.
"I verbally pumped the f---ing guts out of her."
The man had been bailed to the Wodonga court on August 8.
Police had received information that he was at the victim's home at the weekend which led to his arrest.
"Police strongly oppose the accused being released on bail," Senior Constable Larkins said.
The court heard the man is an alcoholic and police believe he might be using ice.
The victim is a heavy ice user.
Lawyer Marcel White sought his client's release to a London Road home.
The court heard the resident of that house was a previous victim of the man's violence.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted his alleged failure to comply.
"He breached his bail and he breached his intervention order," he said.
"You're asking me to have confidence he won't do it again?"
Mr White said police would be able to do compliance checks on the accused man whenever they wanted to.
Mr Dunn refused bail.
The man will return to court on August 7.
