The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man tried to smoke bong in front of cops during arrest at Wodonga home

By Wodonga Court
July 26 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wodonga court. File photo.
The Wodonga court. File photo.

A man accused of holding scissors to his partner's throat has tried to smoke a bong as police attempted to arrest him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.