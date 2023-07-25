The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Cricket

Ross Dixon to coach Albury assisted by Corey McCarthy, Todd Henderson and Roy Kaia

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 25 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey McCarthy is one of Albury's new assistant coaches. Picture by Mark Jesser
Corey McCarthy is one of Albury's new assistant coaches. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Cricket Club has unveiled its coaching line-up for 2023/24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.