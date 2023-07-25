Albury Cricket Club has unveiled its coaching line-up for 2023/24.
Ross Dixon, approaching his fifth season as the club's A-grade captain, will step up as head coach following the resignation of Alex Popko and Jerim Hayes at the end of last season.
Corey McCarthy, Todd Henderson and overseas player Roy Kaia will be Dixon's assistants.
Dixon has played 110 games for Albury since first arriving from England and over the last four seasons he has taken more wickets in provincial cricket than any other bowler.
The 30-year-old was named Cricketer of the Year in 2020/21 and is a two-time club champion at Billson Park, having led Albury to three preliminary finals and a grand final in the past four seasons.
All-rounder McCarthy joined the club from Holbrook two years ago and made a big impression in his first crack at provincial cricket but was sidelined for much of last season after having a knee reconstruction.
Henderson brings a wealth of experience to the role while Kaia, who has played international cricket for Zimbabwe, arrives with huge technical expertise.
"This is a continuation of what we've done over the last few years," Dixon said.
"We've got a huge amount of stability and that provides a great platform.
"Our list will change and continue to evolve between now and the start of the season based on recruitment and players transitioning out.
"This allows for a really smooth framework whatever the list looks like come round one."
Dixon is excited by the diverse skill sets of his assistant coaches.
"Corey's going to have a greater focus on development, helping to bridge the gap between the junior club and the senior club," he said.
"Corey's shown really good leadership traits since he's been at the club.
"He's joined the committee and he's put his hand up and said he wants to get involved.
"We see him as a future leader of the club so this is part of his transition.
"We'll help him to get some experience before he takes on a more senior role.
"Todd has a very good cricket brain and he's a really good steadying force.
"He's going to act as that senior figure to get around people and build an understanding of where they're at.
"The intention with Roy is to be able to deliver really high-quality technical coaching for those who want to continue to improve.
"Our list includes five players who have played more than 100 games for the club so it should run itself.
"It's more around making sure we've got that list wanting to play for each other and we can mould a team which is greater than the sum of its parts."
Top-order batter Brad McMillan has joined Albury from Wagga RSL while Jaeden O'Connell has returned to the club from Baranduda after winning the District bowling award last season.
