It's as simple - and dangerous - as calling chocolate "a treat".
The sweet "surrender" of a "wicked" dessert, a sneaky ... well, let's face it, anything you label "sneaky" is a little sinister.
Casual turns of phrase in our homes, schools and wider world that transform food into forbidden fruit; language unwittingly laced with darker, and potentially destructive, connotations.
Just changing the way we talk about food can influence whether children develop healthy attitudes towards their body and eating, according to Dr Stephanie Damiano, from the Butterfly Foundation.
And that's a powerful preventative against the risk of developing a crippling eating disorder.
"Instead of saying we're having a 'treat', just say we're going to have a lolly or chocolate," says the manager of the foundation's Butterfly Body Bright program.
"It starts to change the way that food is viewed; we try to step away from feeling guilty about having it."
Instead, it's better to turn the focus to the properties of that food.
How it tastes, how it smells, is its texture furry or smooth, for example?
"If we can help children build curiosity around food, like where it comes from or how it's produced, they are more likely try a greater variety of food," Dr Damiano explains.
Equipping children with the tools to develop a positive body image and healthy attitudes towards eating is the cornerstone of the Body Bright program headed by Dr Damiano.
Schools have until August 15 to register for three years of free access to the evidence-based lesson program for primary school-aged students, which aims to nurture student wellbeing and body confidence.
To date only five schools from the Albury region have registered for the initiative Albury MP Justin Clancy has described as a "vital" early intervention and education program designed to help address the escalating crisis in eating disorders.
OUR EATING DISORDER CRISIS:
It comes on the back of research that shows a staggering 90 per cent of children between 12 and 18 years report concern about their body image and 50 per cent of 8 to 11 year-old girls report wanting to be thinner.
It also impacts the quality of everyday life, from problems with depression and anxiety to poor academic achievement and life outcomes.
"There is this perception that body image is a fluffy notion," she says.
"But it can profoundly affect how young people engage socially, their participation in physical activity and even whether they put up their hand in class.
"It's not fluffy when we know that significant body dissatisfaction can be detrimental to the way they engage in school and life."
The Body Bright program helps provide children with skills that will allow them to experience a positive body image "most of the time".
"A positive body image allows young people to see the value of who they are, not how they look," she says.
"We don't expect to feel positive about our body all the time - and certainly it can change and be challenged during times such as puberty."
Interestingly, teachers are often scared to go near this topic as they don't want to say "the wrong thing", according to Dr Damiano.
Body Bright provides critical staff training and lessons that are safe to deliver, she says.
"It ensures staff have adequate background knowledge to talk to this topic - about food and bodies - with confidence."
And, more importantly, it works.
Butterfly reports that 54 per cent of students note an immediate improvement in body image after just one lesson, while 83 per cent of staff agreed the Body Bright training filled an important gap in their professional development.
With six to eight lessons per year level, Dr Damiano believes the program is "achievable".
Lessons run on the premise that "every child deserves to feel bright in their body" and the material is age-appropriate.
Content includes things like social media literacy and aims to build critical thinking skills about body image ideals when exposed to content in books, technology, on television and online, Dr Damiano explains.
In the earlier years that might just be around playing a clip and asking students about its purpose.
In later years, students are encouraged to spot the tips and tricks used in advertisements and Dr Damiano says it's fascinating to see how outraged students become about the tactics used.
"It starts to build concepts around 'that's not OK'," she says.
"And they start to question these things in every day life; we use activities to help shift their thinking."
One of the other key components of the program is fostering attitudes of being thankful and grateful for the things our body allows us to do - rather than how it looks.
What is something you do with your body that's fun, for example?
Dr Damiano, who is "passionate" about working in the prevention space, admits it can be challenging to disentangle body and weight stereotypes.
"We exist in a society that's so scared of weight," she says.
"We have millions of conversations in our lives and yet comments or appearance-based teasing are often the ones that stick.
"Why are they the comments we remember?"
The importance of delivering prevention programs into schools was highlighted in the Butterfly Foundation's Body Kind Youth Survey (of 1635 children across Australia), which revealed body dissatisfaction stops nearly 50 per cent of children taking part in physical activity/sport.
Almost 50 per cent of young people say social media makes them feel bad about themselves and 73 per cent report that they experienced appearance-related teasing at school.
Dr Damiano says "we need adults to intervene as early as possible" if they are concerned that a young person is at risk or showing signs of developing an eating disorder.
"If we can get a young person support as early as possible in that journey, then the outcomes are more positive," she points out.
The Body Bright program also offers free resources for families to access at any time as well as material for schools to distribute in newsletters or across the wider school community.
"If we can target students, staff and families as a collective then we are more likely to have a greater impact," Dr Damiano explains.
"And if we can have one life-saving conversation, or change the outcome for one more young person and their family, then that is a fantastic outcome."
