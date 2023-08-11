The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Vital to build positive body image in children, says Butterfly Foundation's Dr Stephanie Damiano

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
August 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's as simple - and dangerous - as calling chocolate "a treat".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.