Federation Council reacts to Wodonga invite to discuss hospital

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
July 25 2023 - 4:00pm
A display set up at Lavington Square in May as part of community consultation on an expanded Albury hospital. Federation councillor Aaron Nichols has criticised a lack of contact about the plans for areas beyond the Twin Cities. Picture by Mark Jesser
FEDERATION Council has backed away from supporting an expansion of Albury hospital after receiving an invitation from Wodonga Council to attend a health care forum.

