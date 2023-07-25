FEDERATION Council has backed away from supporting an expansion of Albury hospital after receiving an invitation from Wodonga Council to attend a health care forum.
Meeting at Urana on Tuesday July 25, councillors supported mayor Pat Bourke and general manager Adrian Butler attending the Wodonga event on August 16.
Instead councillor Sally Hughes suggested Federation remain non-committal on backing an entirely new Twin Cities hospital, as Wodonga Council wants, or an upgraded Albury hospital which has been funded by the Victorian and NSW governments.
"I think that we should be keeping an open mind at the moment and keep all the options on the table," Cr Hughes said.
"I think our community needs a lot more information on the options."
The council's latest action follows a mayoral minute, at last November's meeting, in which Cr Bourke applauded the funding deal.
On Tuesday, he said the "elephant in the room" was the Border hospital master plan because "no-one" has seen it.
Councillor Aaron Nicholls, a member of the Corowa Local Health Advisory Committee, criticised Albury upgrade planners for not consulting areas beyond the Twin Cities as part of feedback sessions in May.
"Public consultation has not, in my opinion, been enough for our LGA, certainly the Local Health Advisory Committee were not contacted to get their opinion," Cr Nicholls said.
"I think that was quite remiss of whoever has done the public consultation."
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch compared wrangling over whether there should be a new or upgraded hospital to the ongoing battle to have a new Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge and back and forth over its route.
"Clearly I can see, only from an outsider, that this is going to end up in the same position," Cr Whitechurch said.
"We've got one council that wants it on one side of the river, one that wants it on the other and it just won't be built for 15 years if they continue to go one way or the other."
Councillor Andrew Kennedy said it would be the state governments that decided the matter.
"Wodonga can ho and hum as much as they like, but the money is going to Albury," Cr Kennedy said.
"Obviously the state governments are going to make the decision, we're only puppets, what we say and do is nothing compared to what is nothing compared to what they're going to do anyway."
Also at the meeting, the council passed a motion to speak to the NSW Rural Fire Service about concerns raised by volunteers.
However, councillor David Longley said it was incorrect to say the Howlong brigade wanted to leave Federation for Greater Hume.
