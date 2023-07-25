Nick Murray's season is over for Adelaide after suffering an ACL tear.
Murray initially thought he suffered a minor knee injury after falling awkwardly late in the third-quarter against Melbourne over the weekend.
He sat on the bench during the final term as a spirited comeback by the Crows fell agonisingly short by four points.
But scans on Monday revealed Murray requires a knee reconstruction and 12-months on the sidelines.
It's shattering news for Murray who was enjoying a breakout season for the Crows as a key defender.
"Obviously it's shattering news for Nick and the team," Crows High Performance Manager Darren Burgess said.
"Nick's been in great form and taken significant steps in his development in the past three years.
"Knowing the player he is, Nick will attack his rehab with the right attitude and be back bigger and better."
The former Henty junior and Murray Bushranger was initially added to the Crows' list as a rookie in March, 2021.
He was handed the unenviable task of playing on four-time Coleman medallist Lance Franklin.
Murray has since gone on to play 29 matches at the Adelaide Oval and is often handed the job on the opposition's biggest forward.
