The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Adelaide's Nick Murray suffers torn ACL and faces 12-months rehabilitation

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 25 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adelaide's Nick Murray faces 12-months on the sidelines with a torn ACL. Picture by Getty Images
Adelaide's Nick Murray faces 12-months on the sidelines with a torn ACL. Picture by Getty Images

Nick Murray's season is over for Adelaide after suffering an ACL tear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.