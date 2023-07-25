Dozens meet with police for Wodonga's first Coffee with a Cop event

Dozens of people have gathered in Wodonga to share a coffee with a cop.
Tuesday morning's event saw about 50 people, including soldiers, school students, migrants, and staff from other agencies meet with police members.
Migrants helped serve coffees to those in attendance through the Coffee in the Hood van, which provides workplace training to participants through the Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau.
Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall said it was the first time a Coffee with a Cop event meeting had been held near the Wodonga station.
"It's about community engagement, building relationships with our community and welcoming people to the Albury-Wodonga region," she said.
"It's a chance to educate people about safety and crime prevention.
"We're always looking for opportunities to get out and engage with our local community, especially people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds."
