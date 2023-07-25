The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen provide an update on their flood-damaged home ground

By Steve Tervet
Updated July 25 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Eloise, Rowena and Ben Black survey the aftermath of the flooding at John Foord Oval. Picture by Mark Jesser
Eloise, Rowena and Ben Black survey the aftermath of the flooding at John Foord Oval. Picture by Mark Jesser

The demolition of Corowa-Rutherglen's flood-damaged facilities at John Foord Oval looks set to be pushed back a year.

