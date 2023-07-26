The Border Mail
Albury Council urged to back WAW, Hume upon Lavington bank exodus

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 12:00pm
AN Albury councillor wants the city to deposit more of its money in Hume and WAW in response to major banks closing branches in Lavington.

