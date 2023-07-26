AN Albury councillor wants the city to deposit more of its money in Hume and WAW in response to major banks closing branches in Lavington.
Darren Cameron was commenting at this week's council meeting after the city's chief financial officer Justin Finlayson noted that investment rules enforced by the NSW Treasury Corporation were changing.
"TCorp are in the process of removing their prescribed limits for our investment policy, so we will have an option to review whether we want to increase those current caps which are 10 per cent of our portfolio," Mr Finlayson said.
He said a report would be provided to the council once the matter was further clarified.
Cr Cameron said in light of that change the council should switch deposits from the major banks given their "reprehensible actions" in closing branches across Lavington in recent years.
"I very much favour sending an unequivocal message, once we're permitted to do so, to those institutions," Cr Cameron said.
"As they do not care it seems for the people of our city, or certain parts of our city, that we should be less enthusiastic with investing the money that we hold in trust from the people of that city.
"WAW and Hume do an excellent job and they deserve to be supported."
Councillor Jess Kellahan also noted Hume and WAW were "greener".
"They do not support the fossil fuel industry and I think that's a really positive step forward," Cr Kellahan said.
"Choosing banks that are ethical, whether it be about location or what they support, is really important to our community and being local and green is really important."
Also at this week's council meeting, the formation of a municipal Aboriginal advisory committee was endorsed.
The city previously had such a group from the early 2000s and it was then disbanded after the formation of the Albury-Wodonga Community Working Party around 2011.
The new committee is seen as demonstrating the council's commitment to the Uluru Statement, which has driven the coming Voice referendum, and fostering Indigenous feedback to the city.
It will have 15 members and involve Wiradjuri and non-Wiradjuri people.
Two elders will be invited to be on the committee along with those involved in Border Aboriginal groups.
Mayor Kylie King will chair the committee with Cr Kellahan to be the other councillor on the body.
