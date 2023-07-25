Yes23 Campaign Director Dean Parkin said nearly 300 volunteers had signed up in Albury-Wodonga to support the Indigenous voice to Parliament, part of "nearly 700 people that are active supporters" in the Border region.
Mr Parkin was speaking just hours before a community forum in Wodonga to be held on Tuesday night where he is expecting a crowd of about 1000.
He will join Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Indi MP Helen Haines at the forum at 7.30pm on July 25 at the Cube in Wodonga.
When the event was announced last week some social media outlets buzzed with some voices of "no" support protesters. One netizen said a group was "heavily involved" in the cancellation of Wangaratta's Rainbow Ball last month.
Dr Haines and Victoria Police said they were aware of opponents' plans, some from Wangaratta, to "raid the joint" but assured anyone planning to attend event that community safety was their top priority.
On Tuesday morning, not referring specifically to protesters, Mr Parkin said: "We know that there'll be people coming in from outlying towns and other places within the region itself.
"We're just very keen to make sure that people feel like that this is their movement that this their campaign."
He said Border supporters of the voice were "joining an army of nearly 20,000 people across the country that are volunteering, and campaigning for yes".
"People across the country know that this is a unifying moment for our nation, when we finally after 235 years, recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Constitution as the first peoples," Mr Parkin said.
Mr Parkin said the campaign was energised by support for the voice across the region.
"We already have significant support across the Albury-Wodonga region," Mr Parkin said. "This is an opportunity for locals to find out more about how this proposal will deliver practical change on the ground in areas such as health, housing, education and jobs.
"Community forums such as this are all about engaging with Australians, having conversations and building more support for constitutional recognition through a voice to Parliament.
"This is about bringing Australians together. We are building a positive movement that includes people from all walks of life and we encourage everyone to get behind this referendum that will give Indigenous people a real say on issues that affect them."
Dr Haines encouraged local residents to livestream the event and said the conversation was an important one for the region.
"I'm delighted to welcome Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Yes 23 Campaign director Dean Parkin to Wodonga to have them share why the upcoming referendum is so important," Dr Haines said.
"This community forum is a chance for the people of Indi to hear first-hand how the Voice to Parliament will positively impact the lives of First Nations communities, and why it is needed now.
"It is my hope that following the forum, people feel informed, energised and motivated to get out there and back in the yes campaign."
