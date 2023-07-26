Hoons, drug use and thefts top Wodonga concerns in police survey

Road safety, hoon driving, drug and alcohol use and thefts.
Those are the top concerns of more than 200 Wodonga residents who took part in a recent police survey.
Inspector Paul Henry said 54 per cent of respondents felt unsafe in some public areas at night while hooning, substance abuse and thefts - particularly car related - were the biggest fears.
In positive news, 84 per cent felt comfortable talking to police and more people felt safer in this year's survey than in 2022.
"The majority of respondents feel safe at home, either day or night, but 54 per cent felt unsafe in some public areas at night," Inspector Henry said.
"So there may be some work for us do to in terms of crime prevention through environmental design and increased patrols.
"That can include things like environmental lighting.
"Due to the results, we will work with our neighbourhood policing committee which includes groups like Gateway Health, the Albury-Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council, Wodonga Council and the Department of Education.
"We'll work with them on some initiatives to focus our efforts in areas we think are important."
Inspector Henry said police would continue to target hoon driving.
"We will cast our minds on how we actively patrol and enforce the road laws, that's something we'll look at as well," he said
The survey found Wodonga residents felt towards the top of the state for safety compared to other police areas.
"Those who responded felt Wodonga is a relatively safe place to live," Inspector Henry said.
