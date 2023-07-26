The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hoons, drug use and thefts top Wodonga concerns in police survey

By Blair Thomson
July 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Paul Henry said police would work on changes after receiving the survey results. File photo
Inspector Paul Henry said police would work on changes after receiving the survey results. File photo

Road safety, hoon driving, drug and alcohol use and thefts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.