Jindera midfielder Lachie Dight has been handed his second suspension in less than a year.
Dight has accepted a three-week set penalty for striking Brock-Burrum's Harrisn Cozens.
The incident occurred during last weekend's match at Brocklesby.
It means Dight will miss upcoming matches against Billabong Crows, Howlong and Osborne.
The Bulldogs lost the clash by nine points which signalled the end of their finals aspirations.
They have now slumped to eighth on the ladder, two matches and significant percentage behind sixth-placed CDHBU with five rounds remaining.
He was charged by the match review panel after Rand-Walbundrie-Walla requested the league look at the footage of the incident.
Dight was offered a two-week penalty which he elected to fight at the tribunal in a bid to be eligible to play in last year's preliminary final.
However, he was found guilty and missed the Bulldogs preliminary final loss against Holbrook who went on to claim the flag against Osborne.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.