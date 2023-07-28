THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits women face a daunting task as their NBL1 East title defence kicks into the post-season.
The Bandits, who qualified for the finals in eighth place after a stirring home win over Maitland last weekend, face minor premiers Manly-Warringah in Saturday night's elimination final.
The Sea Eagles have been super impressive, dropping just two of its 20 matches in 2023. The Sydney outfit is riding a seven-match winning streak, having last lost on June 3 to the Central Coast Crusaders.
Coach Matt Paps said his team wouldn't be intimidated by the dominant Sea Eagles outfit.
"Potentially you can cause a huge upset - being an eighth seed and having the opportunity to take out the top team," he said.
"We're looking forward to the challenge."
The Border side and the Sea Eagles have faced off just once this season, with Manly-Warringah chalking up a strong 86-61 home win in round eight.
But the Bandits have been buoyed by the addition of Americans Mikayla Pivec and Malury Bates since then and look a far more dangerous outfit heading into its second-straight finals series.
Pivec has logged three triple-doubles since joining the team in May while Bates has been a tower inside with 16.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and almost three blocks per game.
Paps said his team had clicked of late with Bates and fellow tall Ashlee Hannan (13.4 points per game) finding their rhythm.
"I think the last three weeks we've started to turn the corner in the way we're playing," he said.
"Both offensively and defensively we're starting to play a lot more fluently."
"Malury and Ash are learning to play well together and working well off of each other.
"We're on the right track and are putting ourselves in a good position for the weekend."
The Bandits' local contingent of Emma Mahady (18 points per game), Hannan and teenage whiz Liz Murphy (11.2) have also enjoyed strong seasons with the latter a surprise packet in her rookie campaign.
"I don't look at the age, I just treat people on their merit," Paps said of the 16-year-old.
"And she's a top-six player in the team.
"I think she can play a significant role in helping us, potentially, go back-to-back."
Sarah Mellington will also be called on with the solid lefty enjoying a strong final weekend.
Mellington, along with fellow returnee Molly Rice, was a member of last season's championship team and will bring vital post-season experience to the fold.
"Sarah has been consistent all year," Paps said.
"She does a solid job defensively and picks her right moments in the offense and really contributes.
"She gives us important minutes."
The Sea Eagles have been led by Kimberley Hodge (15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds per game) while guard Bree Delaney has been in red hot form over the final month of the season.
Paps said the Bandits needed to limit the penetration of the Sea Eagles' guards along with defending their perimeter efforts. Conversely, he said, Manly will have its hands full inside the paint.
"To force them to guard our post players is really the key," he said.
"It's a battle of advantages, we've got the advantage in the post, they've got more guards.
"It's going to be who can take advantage of their strengths."
