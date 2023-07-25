The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Springdale Heights man now facing two domestic violence-related stabbing counts

By Albury Court
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forensic police at the scene of the alleged fatal stabbing in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, on June 26.
Forensic police at the scene of the alleged fatal stabbing in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, on June 26.

A fresh charge of murder has been laid against a Springdale Heights man following the death of his alleged victim more than two weeks after a stabbing incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.