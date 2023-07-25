A fresh charge of murder has been laid against a Springdale Heights man following the death of his alleged victim more than two weeks after a stabbing incident.
Police made a detention application for Wayne Williams in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, July 25, over the charge.
Williams, 32, who is in jail, bail refused, did not front court for the brief mention of the matter before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
He was already been held on an initial charge of cause wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with the intention to murder.
The charge, which remains, spelt out how it was related to a domestic violence-related incident in Lavington on June 26 between 2am and 2.10am.
The new charge, for which Ms McLaughlin granted the police's detention application, alleges that Williams did murder Dwayne Williams between the June date and time and July 13 at 12.45pm.
Police who were called to a Boomerang Drive residence had found the victim, 47, with a stab wound to his head and neck.
The incident left him in a critical condition in Albury hospital, after receiving initial treatment on scene from paramedics.
Wayne Williams was arrested about 7.15am.
But he was unable to front court that day and the following day because of the need to undergo day surgery to repair a suspected lacerated tendon suffered during the incident.
Defence lawyer Jessica Munro told Ms McLaughlin on Tuesday that the detention application would not be opposed.
She said she did not require Williams to appear before the court.
The charges will be next mentioned, for a brief compliance check, on August 22.
Also, a NSW Police forensic procedure application involving Williams will return to the court on September 19.
