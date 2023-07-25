Bad news from the doctor followed by violent attack on his wife over text message

A man repeatedly punched his wife after she questioned why he sent their daughter a text instead of phoning with news of a cancer diagnosis.
The attack unleashed by Nicholas Giakoumelos on his wife of 15 years and partner for 25 left her bleeding and swollen.
Eventually, she had to flee their Lavington home in fear of the assault continuing, using the distance she got from Giakoumelos to call police.
Moments earlier, he told her: "Stop talking about my daughter. I'm going to kill you."
Giakoumelos, 54, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 25, to domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin decided not to proceed to sentence.
Instead, she ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report, adjourning the charges for finalisation on September 5.
The court was told how Giakoumelos went to see his doctor on the morning of July 7, when he was given the diagnosis.
Giakoumelos returned home and began drinking "a large amount of alcohol" across several hours.
He and his wife were sitting in their lounge room about 2.20pm when she commented on how he passed on the news to their adult daughter by text instead of making a phone call.
"This has angered the accused, causing a heated verbal argument," police said.
Giakoumelos swore at her, demanding she not talk about their daughter.
"This has continued for a short time until the accused has approached the victim, who was seated, and thrown one punch with his right hand ... connecting with the victim's left eyebrow."
It was a painful blow that caused immediate swelling.
The argument continued then the victim stood up, but as she went to walk away Giakoumelos approached her and grabbed her by the front of her shirt.
This caused her to fall into another lounge chair.
"The accused has pulled the victim down with his left hand and whilst yelling at the victim has hit her with a closed fist twice, striking her on the top of the head, causing her immediate pain and causing the area to swell."
Police said the woman kicked out to get him away from her, causing her to fall to the floor with Giakoumelos on top.
He then held her down with his left hand, punched her face and grabbed and pulled her hair around her left ear.
She suffered a small laceration to her ear, as well as losing a small clump of hair.
The woman then walked around the house followed by Giakoumelos, who swore at her before issuing his threat.
