A PETITION has been launched to put pressure on the Victorian government to improve V/Line train services on the Albury line.
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland has initiated the online plea in the wake of hearing frustrations from passengers upset at the standard of V/Line operations.
"Every day my office is dealing with more and more concerns from frustrated passengers about this particular train line," Ms Cleeland said.
"By establishing this petition, members of our community can show just how many people have been impacted by this issue.
"Together we can show the Minister for Public Transport and the Labor government just how serious this issue is."
The petition calls on the government to "prioritise the establishment of a reliable and frequent rail service on the North East line".
It notes that since fares have been cut there has been greater demand, "resulting in crowded, unsafe and uncomfortable services on our trains and coaches".
"The petitioners therefore request the Victorian State Government to invest in improved rail infrastructure and increase the frequency of train services to enhance regional development, reduce road congestion, and promote sustainable transportation options," the plea concludes.
Ms Cleeland said more trips each day would aid safe and comfortable travel.
"I am hearing genuine horror stories from constituents," she said.
"We should not have any passengers on floors, let alone those that are elderly or have medical conditions.
"Just this week, I had a resident say they were unable to get seats for them and their terminally ill partner who were travelling for a medical appointment, despite looking to book them two weeks in advance."
The petition, which is expected to be live until the end of August, can be signed at http://www.annabellecleeland.com.au/petitions/ .
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.