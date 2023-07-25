Wassim Saliba hopes his community contribution will encourage others to do their bit for a much-loved Border charity.
That comes after more than $60,000 was raised for the Carevan Foundation, a Border charity that feeds homeless and disadvantaged people.
The prominent Border restaurateur had decided riding a bike all the way from Perth to his home town would be a tremendous way to raise funds for a worthy cause.
But his journey was cut short because of "technical issues" with his bike.
Mr Saliba said it was a "really good result" after not anticipating such an outcome.
"When I got back to Albury, we only had about $23,000," he said.
"I felt a little bit devastated about the results. But then as I landed and as the word got out, we were raising more while I was back than while I was riding.
"And I was like 'wow'. I also shaved my head, including the beard that I had - it was about 50 days' old."
Mr Saliba said he had a wrap-up event where about $13,000 was added to the Carevan tally.
"At the end of day, I'm using my connection with the community through this restaurant to bring these funds in and this is the least I could do," he said.
Carevan founder Dr John Brabant said that while the cost-of-living was rising, so was the charity's expenses.
"We're just a local charity that's supported by the community, people like Wassim who is a real community-minded person," he said.
"He will have helped out so many people who are really struggling in our present circumstances."
Dr Brabant said the money would go towards proactive youth programs, especially the Sun Smiles program teaching children about dental health.
It will also go towards the Kids Cooking and Caring Program, education and "keeping its head above water.
"Sixty-five thousand dollars would definitely now be our biggest fundraiser for the year."
Mr Saliba said he wasn't going to stop now that the fundraiser was completed.
"I don't feel like we've ticked that box, that this has gone to rest," he said.
"Now it's a question on how we can continue to help these guys to thrive and continue what they do, because I think the need out there is getting bigger and bigger every day."
Mr Saliba said it had been overwhelming since being back because "everyone wants to have a piece of you and listen to the story and hear all about it".
"I'm just a normal person that's done something that was doable. And I had the honour to do this for something as valuable as Carevan.
"But look, I'm just the same person that you know me for the whole time. I don't want to wear an extra hat, I'm just doing my bit for the community."
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
