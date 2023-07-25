The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

La Maison's Wassim Saliba raises more than $60,000 for Border charity

Mark Jesser
SE
By Mark Jesser, and Sophie Else
Updated July 26 2023 - 10:15am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carevan's Leanne Johnson and Dr John Brabant with Wassim Saliba are very greatful for the communities efforts in raising over $60,000. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Carevan's Leanne Johnson and Dr John Brabant with Wassim Saliba are very greatful for the communities efforts in raising over $60,000. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Wassim Saliba hopes his community contribution will encourage others to do their bit for a much-loved Border charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.