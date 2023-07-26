The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Why buses could help train station parking issues

July 27 2023 - 8:30am
Cars are seen forced to park outside of the packed car park at Wodonga train station earlier this year. Picture by Mark Jesser
Cars are seen forced to park outside of the packed car park at Wodonga train station earlier this year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Buses could help parking issues

I read with interest the dilemma rail passengers face parking now the fare is so cheap. Wouldn't it be sensible to have a bus or two to run around and pick up passengers. People in wheelchairs would need a vehicle that is easy to access and not have to hope there is an accessible taxi on the road.

