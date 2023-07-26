YOUR SAY: Why buses could help train station parking issues

I read with interest the dilemma rail passengers face parking now the fare is so cheap. Wouldn't it be sensible to have a bus or two to run around and pick up passengers. People in wheelchairs would need a vehicle that is easy to access and not have to hope there is an accessible taxi on the road.
With the Commonwealth Games being cancelled, the Labor government has made a vague, "patch-up" commitment to address the ongoing regional housing crisis. Previous efforts to improve this housing crisis have been much like Labor's handling of the Commonwealth Games, filled with blown out costs before ultimately failing to deliver what was promised. This latest commitment is set to cost $770,000 per home plus land and will build just 1300 homes. The so called "big build" has failed to address housing shortages in our community, with wait lists for housing continuing to grow, and more and more regional Victorians applying for some form of housing or homelessness support. After years of neglecting our regional communities, this announcement and the Labor government's inability to manage costs to deliver the Commonwealth Games is a slap in the face. We've already seen broken promises at the expense of regional Victorians, so what's to say this latest "commitment" will be anything different.
Australians love the great outdoors. In particular, many an adventure or picnic has been held in the shade of Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees. Sadly, however, we are not doing a good job of looking after them. Nearly 40 per cent of Australia's forests have been destroyed since colonisation. We are the only developed country on the list of global deforestation hotspots. We, our climate, and our 1700 threatened species, rely on healthy trees and ecosystems for our wellbeing. One hopes that the much needed Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reform results in better outcomes for trees, forests, and nature. In the meantime, everyday Australians can help by planting trees. National Tree Day is coming up on Sunday July 30. Let's grow and protect our trees.
