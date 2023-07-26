YOUR SAY: Why buses could help train station parking issues

With the Commonwealth Games being cancelled, the Labor government has made a vague, "patch-up" commitment to address the ongoing regional housing crisis. Previous efforts to improve this housing crisis have been much like Labor's handling of the Commonwealth Games, filled with blown out costs before ultimately failing to deliver what was promised. This latest commitment is set to cost $770,000 per home plus land and will build just 1300 homes. The so called "big build" has failed to address housing shortages in our community, with wait lists for housing continuing to grow, and more and more regional Victorians applying for some form of housing or homelessness support. After years of neglecting our regional communities, this announcement and the Labor government's inability to manage costs to deliver the Commonwealth Games is a slap in the face. We've already seen broken promises at the expense of regional Victorians, so what's to say this latest "commitment" will be anything different.