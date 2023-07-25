A woman accused of arson and stalking offences has again been refused bail, with the Wodonga court told she had been fixated on one of the victims for years.
Maddison Miles made a second bail application on Tuesday after her arrest on Friday last week.
Police allege she torched her former workplace, Heinrich Bakery, in April 2021 and smashed three vehicles at the premises.
The 31-year-old allegedly broke into another former employer, Wodonga Sand and Soil, later the same day and stole about $1000.
It's alleged Miles has targeted her former partner in recent months, including keeping him under surveillance and following one of his dates to her Chiltern home.
It's alleged the man has been previously targeted by Miles in recent years, with magistrate Peter Dunn noting the allegations "indicate to me she hasn't changed her ways".
"She still has some form of fixation," he said.
The court heard the man had had paint tipped over his letterbox, a $50,000 loan applied for in his name and that he received barrage of texts from a woman about a coworker from a phone that belonged to Miles' former employer.
An Adult Matchmaker account was made with his details, a car he had previously driven spray painted, and the same vehicle keyed when he was at the gym.
The man received an anonymous letter at his business on May 17 urging him to "recommence his relationship with Miles".
The letter was allegedly found on Miles' laptop, which was seized by police last week along with a face mask allegedly used in the business fire and break-in.
The man has also found a "caring dads" booklet from the Centre Against Violence outside his home, had pizzas ordered in his name, and one of Miles' former colleagues at McRae Motors has had paint tipped on his car.
Police again opposed her bail bid on Tuesday amid concerns she would commit further offending.
The court heard her former partner's life and job had been impacted.
Miles sought bail to live with her brother in Barham, but Mr Dunn noted proximity wouldn't prevent offending like making dating profiles, ordering pizzas or making phone calls.
"The prosecution case is that she has, for some years, engaged in a course of conduct with respect to (her ex-partner)," Mr Dunn said.
"She has in all sorts of different ways, not only by physical proximity but by other acts, engaged in a course of conduct of stalking him and seeking to place him in fear or otherwise inconvenience his life in multiple different ways.
"Not only that, various former employers have also been targeted, including setting fire to the bakery in Mint Street, where the clothing worn and a particular face mask is recovered from her property.
"Whether it's hate or animosity or fixation, I don't know, but she is relentless."
The court heard Miles had had pseudoseizures while in custody at the Wodonga station, with questions raised about whether they were fake.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Miles will return to court on August 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.