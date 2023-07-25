The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga bakery arson and stalking accused Maddison Miles again refused bail

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police outside Heinrich Bakery in April 2021. Maddison Miles allegedly smashed the front entry, entered, stole items, sparked a fire, and smashed up delivery vehicles. File photo
Police outside Heinrich Bakery in April 2021. Maddison Miles allegedly smashed the front entry, entered, stole items, sparked a fire, and smashed up delivery vehicles. File photo

A woman accused of arson and stalking offences has again been refused bail, with the Wodonga court told she had been fixated on one of the victims for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.