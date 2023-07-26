Young gun Rylee Steele is preparing for her first taste of international football.
The 15-year-old, from Albury, has been selected to represent Football NSW at a tournament in Hiroshima, Japan, next month.
Steele will take on Japan's under-15 national team, among others, during her eight days overseas.
Football NSW regional development manager Andrew Fearnley invited Steele to join the tour and the Albury Hotspurs midfielder didn't need asking twice.
"I'm excited and nervous," Steele said.
"There was never any doubt I was going.
"I know a couple of the girls from NSW Country but I don't know the whole team.
"It's going to be a whole different environment with all the different people there.
"I went to a training session on Saturday and I feel more comfortable about it now.
"We've got some great coaches and the intensity is really high.
"That's what I enjoy doing because I feel like it does push me a better level."
Steele has been a fixture in the Hotspurs engine room during their march to the Division 1 championship this season.
The Albury High School student also takes part in weekly training sessions as part of the Football NSW talent support program (TSP) and recently joined Murray United's female development program.
She's trained up to five times a week and racked up the kilometres in the car with her family travelling to Football NSW camps and game days.
"There's been a lot of travel this year but to go to Japan, it's been worth it!" mum Rachel smiled.
"We're super proud of Rylee.
"Once she started stretching herself and got selected into the TSP program, we realised she had a real talent for soccer coupled with a strong drive to want to do well."
Steele hopes the forthcoming tournament is a sign of things to come.
"I want to go as far as I possibly can," Steele said.
"I'd love to play in the A-League at some point or even play in other countries.
"Who knows what will happen?
"But I do know I definitely want to play professionally."
