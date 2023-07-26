The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Rylee Steele: Albury teenager playing for Football NSW side in Japan

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young gun Rylee Steele is preparing for her first taste of international football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.