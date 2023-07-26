WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seeking multiple people on warrants

Police are seeking multiple people with warrants out for their arrest as part of Warrant Wednesday.
Albury officers are seeking help to locate Justin Moren.
The 31-year-old is well known to police and frequents the Albury-Wodonga area.
Morgan Kennedy, 28, who had been due to face Albury Local Court on Monday, also has a warrant out of her arrest.
She has ties to the Albury area.
Kenny Douglas, 20, has also been a regular attendee at the court.
He has one outstanding warrant.
Police are also seeking two people with ties to Deniliquin.
Peter White, 73, has one outstanding arrest warrant.
Brett Tennant, 40, is also wanted.
Anyone with information can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin Police on (03) 5881 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.