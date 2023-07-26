The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seeking multiple people on warrants

By Local News
Updated July 26 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Moren.
Justin Moren.

Police are seeking multiple people with warrants out for their arrest as part of Warrant Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.