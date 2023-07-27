Meet the team from BaptistCare at Home Albury Advertising Feature

BaptistCare team members Anna Barker, Mitchell Pascoe and Sonia Ellero. Picture supplied

Meet your BaptistCare team members Anna Barker, Mitchell Pascoe and Sonia Ellero who are here to assist members of the Albury community live at home independently.

BaptistCare is a leading not-for-profit Christian-based organisation which has been serving the aged and people living with disadvantage since 1944.

BaptistCare have been providing home-care support to clients in the Albury area for many years and we would like to further expand those services to the residents of Albury and surrounds.



Our approach is Well-Living, and it's the difference between living and living well. We genuinely want to see you live your best life possible, at home.

Experience

Anna, Mitchell and Sonia have years of experience serving the local community and can assist you through the process of registering with My Aged Care or answer any questions in regards to this process.



BaptistCare provides services such as nursing, personal support, housekeeping, transport, shopping, in- home respite, social activities and outings, occupational therapy and physiotherapy for all recipients of Home Care Packages and the Commonwealth Home Support Program and will be happy to talk to you about these services.

Values

At BaptistCare we are passionate about creating strong and caring communities that value personal wellbeing and independence. When these values are shared, it has the potential to transform lives.

Anna, Mitchell and Sonia are dedicated to ensuring they get to know their clients and what is important to them. They will liaise with our team of care workers, and other contacts such as the home modifications team to make sure clients receive the supports they need and deserve.

All our staff are trained and understand the challenges that clients can face and are dedicated to assisting our clients to live their best life while living at home in their community.

At BaptistCare we encourage our clients to be independent by continuing to participate within their community.

It's what makes BaptistCare different - we're here because we care.