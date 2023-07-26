A new-look Benalla railway station is closing in on construction as part of the Inland Rail project, with the community asked to provide feedback.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation has unveiled designs for new lifts, ramps and stairs, pedestrian pathways and upgraded bus and car parking, which aims to improve safety, accessibility and connectivity.
A wider, brighter, and shorter pedestrian underpass, track realignment and a new second platform are also planned.
ARTC Victoria projects general manager Ed Walker said feedback from the community would contribute to the design for Benalla station.
This includes the site layout, sections and elevations, site boundaries, and landscaping.
ARTC will hold information sessions between July 31 and August 28, with construction experts to allow the community to have their questions answered.
"We know the community is passionate about how Inland Rail is delivered in Benalla," Mr Walker said.
"The community has told us heritage, safety, accessibility, connectivity, and visual amenity are important, and we have incorporated them in the latest design.
"We are seeking feedback on how the community plans to interact with the station precinct, including station access and pathways and other urban design elements such as seating, signage and landscaping."
The concept plan requires approval from Victorian Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny.
Benalla is one of 12 Victorian sites that will undergo works to cater for double-stacked freight trains.
Community members can also have their say from July 31 by visiting the ARTC shopfront at 53 Carrier Street in Benalla, online at inlandrail.com.au/Benalla, providing a written submission on the concept plan or by calling 1800 732 761 or emailing victoriaprojects@artc.com.au.
Construction is set to begin in 2025.
