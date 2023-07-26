Thurgoona has revealed it started its hunt for a replacement coach for Dan Cleary with a wish-list.
After a brainstorming session, the club had a list of 20 names of potential coaches.
Armed with the list, former coach Leigh 'Gooba' McGlynn headed a recruiting panel entrusted to land the right candidate.
The Border Mail believes Dean Polo, Corey Lambert and Daniel McAlister were three of the biggest names on the radar of Bulldog officials.
McAlister was high on the recruiting radar after having coached Osborne to a flag in 2012 and having a previous connection at the kennel.
Both his two boys and two daughters played juniors at the club, with Bailey and Ollie also making their senior debuts at the kennel.
So McGlynn went fishing and it didn't take long for McAlister to take the bait.
Thurgoona treasurer, Aidan Jenkin, alongside McGlynn took great delight in announcing the signing of McAlister to the playing group on Tuesday night to rapturous applause.
"As a club we feel it is a huge coup to land a coach the calibre of Daniel who boasts an impressive CV," Jenkin said.
"He has previously been involved with the club where his two sons played juniors and made their senior debuts.
"Daniel's two daughters also played netball here.
"Bailey won a thirds best and fairest and one of Daniel's daughters also won an under-15 best and fairest in the netball.
"Daniel also had an unofficial role in helping coach the reserves so we are thrilled to welcome him back.
"One, because of his leadership qualities and two, because of his previous connection to the club.
"We had a wish-list of potential coaches with 20 names on it.
"But Leigh and his panel were able to identify 'D-Mac' pretty early and soon found that he ticked all the boxes.
"So to be able to get the deal done is huge for our club as well as exciting."
McAlister boasts an impressive CV.
The 44-year-old played six-matches at the elite level with Essendon and also had stints at Wodonga Raiders and Albury in the O&M.
He is also the longest serving coach in Osborne's history where he was at the helm of the Hume league powerhouse from 2011-15.
Jenkin said the Bulldogs emergence as a powerhouse in the Tallangatta league where the former league whipping boys won flags in 2016-17 and 2019 had raised the professionalism throughout the competition.
"What's evident at the moment is the level of professionalism in the Tallangatta league," Jenkin said.
"I don't want this to sound arrogant but I think Thurgoona's success over the past decade has had a major influence on raising the standard of the league.
"The challenge for us now as a club is to maintain that and it doesn't take long to fall back into the chasing pack.
"It's an old saying but if you stand still, you go backwards I guess.
"So for us to evolve as a club to get somebody of Daniel's calibre and the professionalism and commitment that he will demand from the playing group we feel will be massive."
Jenkin felt it wouldn't take much to turn around the fortunes of the Bulldogs who are likely to miss finals for the second season in a row.
"So we decided as a club to develop our kids and promote the talent in our junior ranks.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We could have gone out and spent a bit of cash trying to target quality O&M players to replace the ones we lost to prevent a slide down the ladder.
"But we opted to fill the void internally, our seconds have been strong for a long time and some of those guys were given senior opportunities.
"A lot of our thirds were given senior opportunities.
"So we feel we have got the nucleus of a competitive list that just needs the addition of a few quality signings to return as a finals force.
"Daniel has obviously got an extensive network of contacts which we are keen to utilise."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.