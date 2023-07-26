There was no anger at the Border's "Understanding the Voice" community forum on Tuesday night, but there was clearly a wave of empathy sweeping through the 400 mostly senior people who packed The Cube at Wodonga.
Prior knowledge to the strong police presence at the front of the venue - and a more subtle one at the rear where the paddy wagons were parked - might have deterred some who just days before had threatened on social media to "raid the joint" and "give the 'yes' voters a taste of their naysayer points of view" about the Indigenous voice to Parliament.
Over the course of the night, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney, a veteran advocate for Indigenous justice, said she "felt the same disgust" at the division that arose after "native title", referring to the historic Mabo decision that was handed down by the High Court in 1992.
When that became a contentious national issue, some farmers, especially in Queensland where Torres Strait Islander Eddie 'Koiki' Mabo's fight started, were terrified they would lose their farms, properties that had been run by their families for generations.
History shows that their fears were unfounded. But fast forward to now and those same fears of "change" are ever present.
Indeed, the trepidation that issue sparked spilled into metropolitan communities, just as it has in Albury and Wodonga. In 1993 an Aboriginal land rights claim to Brisbane's CBD, spearheaded by South-East Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Legal Service vice-president Sam Watson, was dropped when former senator Neville Bonner, an Aboriginal elder, stepped in.
Mr Watson said because the matter had drawn conflict between two tribes, the legal service would withdraw from a High Court action.
Ms Burney said on Tuesday night that the division caused by the voice is history repeating itself - but needlessly.
Ms Burney and Yes23 Campaign director Dean Parkin pointed out the voice need not divide communities as it did not pose a threat to anyone's way of life or give Indigenous people any "special rights".
The crowd at the Cube listened intently.
Another more light-hearted "division" at the forum came to the fore when Member for Indi Helen Haines spoke of how supportive she believed people in her electorate were for the voice.
"And Farrer!" came a shout from the audience.
The crowd at The Cube laughed and lightly applauded ... perhaps showing that people attending from both sides of the Murray want to be heard when it comes to representation by politicians.
The sheer number of people squeezed into The Cube's auditorium - there wasn't a spare seat in the house - reflects the record numbers, backed by AEC figures, that have enrolled to vote ahead of the referendum.
But at the end of the forum, some people were still unsure which way they would cast their vote at the poll expected to be held in the final quarter of this year.
When The Border Mail spoke to people entering the venue half an hour before the forum kicked off, most said they were there to find out more.
As people streamed out at 9pm, some said they were "still undecided" but "leaning towards a yes".
