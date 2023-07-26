Howlong's Mia Lavis is ready to seize 'the opportunity of a lifetime' as she prepares to board the plane which will carry her to an international debut at the Commonwealth Youth Games.
The 17-year-old flies to Trinidad & Tobago next week having been selected in Australia's squad of 10 for the Games' inaugural FAST5 netball tournament.
It really is the stuff of dreams for the Wodonga Raiders goaler, who has been riding the crest of a wave since returning to netball last year following a stress fracture.
Fresh from playing in the Ovens and Murray grand final, Lavis was picked in the Victoria squad for the National Championships and her outstanding performances at state level in Darwin caught the eye of national selectors.
Lavis was named in the Australian 17-and-under squad and then came the news she would pull on the green and gold in the Caribbean.
Australia play Scotland and Canada on August 9 before taking on the hosts, Trinidad & Tobago, in their final pool match the following day.
Medal matches will be played on August 11.
"We're so determined," Lavis said.
"The key message for all of us is to win gold and to play with pride because not many people get to play in the green and gold.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go over there and play for our country.
"All of us not only do it for our families and our netball families but we also do it for Australia.
"We go over there very determined to bring home the gold."
Two months have passed since Lavis was named in the team, alongside five other players from the 17/U squad and four 19/U players.
But she's still pinching herself.
"I'm feeling pretty pumped about it and excited," Lavis.
"It still, to be honest, hasn't totally sunk in.
"I'm just going about my normal life but in the background, this is coming up and I don't think it'll sink in until I get there.
"It's just excitement and readiness to go over there and play and take the opportunity."
News of Lavis' selection sparked a huge reaction on the Border.
"Everyone's been so supportive," she said.
"Especially at Wodonga Raiders and Albury Netball (Association).
"Even my grassroots netball club, Howlong.
"They have really got around me and I think they're just as excited as I am.
"I know I'll be able to feel their support when I'm over there."
Lavis will be cheered on by her parents and younger sister in the Caribbean after the local netball community raised thousands to help fund their travel.
"For Albury netball, Wodonga Raiders and the O and M to do that fundraiser was amazing," Lavis said.
"I don't really know how to say it but it's tying together the ends of my netball journey.
"Everyone from when I started and everyone I've met, they've helped me along the way and it's ended in this, getting over there, and everyone being part of the journey.
"Everyone that's important to me was at that fundraiser."
Having her family courtside at the Games will be priceless.
"I don't think we'll be able to talk to them much throughout the week but just to know they're in the stands, that they're over there and that they get to watch me will mean everything," Lavis said.
"They've been such a big part of my journey.
"They'll be wearing their green and gold in the crowd, which will be pretty cool."
Lavis recently spent time in camp with her Australian team-mates and coaching staff, with a focus on the expectations of what it means to represent their country.
They reconvene in Sydney this weekend before flying across the Pacific.
Once there, it'll be all about preparing for the challenges of FAST5 netball, with only five players on court, six-minute quarters and the option to shoot from distance for two or even three points.
"There's no wing-attack or wing-defence," Lavis explained.
"So there's a lot more space on the court but it's also a lot harder to get the ball down because there are so little options.
"That's where speed and releasing the ball comes into play.
"It's a long way from traditional netball, where you're a bit more hesitant and careful.
"In this game, you've just got to take it on and take risks.
"The two-point and three-point zones add a bit of excitement.
"The instruction we've been given by our coaches is just to take the shots and back ourselves and go for it.
"I have been practising three-pointers, which is a bit different!
"But it doesn't change much because I like shooting from wherever so it suits me.
"I'm just excited to have a crack at the three-pointers and see if I can sink one."
The Commonwealth Youth Games run from August 4-11.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.