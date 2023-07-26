Firefighters extinguish truck blaze at back of CFA station in Benalla

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in the back of a recycling truck in Benalla
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the rear carpark of the town's CFA station on Fawckner Drive on Wednesday.
Crews were called about 7.12am.
"One unit from Benalla brigade attended the scene," a CFA spokesman said.
"The incident was declared safe by 7.32am."
The incident follows a string of recent fires in the wider region.
