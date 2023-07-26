The Border Mail
Firefighters extinguish truck blaze at back of CFA station in Benalla

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 26 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:51pm
The blaze was reported at the back of the Benalla fire station on Wednesday. File photo
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in the back of a recycling truck in Benalla

