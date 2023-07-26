The Border Mail
Holbrook set to host second Sunday of Hume league finals series

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:00pm
Holbrook president Anthony Churchill and Holbrook Sports Complex chairman Russell Parker. Picture by Mark Jesser
Holbrook president Anthony Churchill and Holbrook Sports Complex chairman Russell Parker. Picture by Mark Jesser

Holbrook is planning to unveil its new $140,000 electronic scoreboard to coincide with hosting a Hume league final in September.

