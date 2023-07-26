Holbrook is planning to unveil its new $140,000 electronic scoreboard to coincide with hosting a Hume league final in September.
The Brookers were successful in securing the second Sunday final which will be on September 10.
The club recently ordered the new scoreboard and is hoping to have it installed in the coming weeks.
Tickets are $1000 each with a maximum of 1000 sold with less than 300 remaining with the raffle to be drawn on Saturday, November 18.
Proceeds from the raffle so far has enabled the club to afford the substantial outlay for the new scoreboard.
League president Phil Bouffler said Holbrook hosting a final would continue the league's recent tradition of playing one final away from Walbundrie.
Murray Magpies and Howlong have hosted the corresponding final over the past two years with great success.
"Holbrook has got great facilities and as a league we are open to the idea of any club that wants to host a final," Bouffler said.
"Arguably they have got the best clubrooms in the league now.
"It gives the Walbundrie Oval a bit of a rest before the preliminary and grand finals.
"The crowds at both the Murray Magpies and Howlong were big and we are expecting the same at Holbrook.
"We have done the catering draw and this year Lockhart gets the grand final.
"It's been a competitive season on the field apart from first and last on the ladder.
"Other than that there has been plenty of upsets and it seems to be whoever turns up on the day can win."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.