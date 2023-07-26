The Border Mail
Lavington 18-year-old smashed window on caravan used by her sister as a bedroom

By Albury Court
July 26 2023 - 7:00pm
Falling out between sisters led to hockey stick attack on caravan in back yard
A previously close relationship between two Lavington sisters exploded into violence when one used a hockey stick to vandalise the caravan she used as a bedroom.

