Falling out between sisters led to hockey stick attack on caravan in back yard

A previously close relationship between two Lavington sisters exploded into violence when one used a hockey stick to vandalise the caravan she used as a bedroom.
Afterwards, the offender sent her 17-year-old sibling intimidating messages, including one that read: "Worst is yet to come."
The reasoning for the breakdown in their relationship was not outlined in open court.
The teenager, 18, who cannot be identified, pleaded guilty to charges of break and enter house and destroy property and stalking or intimidation.
Her defence outlined to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week how the sisters had "a falling out" not long before the incident took place on July 6.
She had been "remorseful" for her behaviour and also offered to pay her father compensation for damage to the caravan.
Ms McLaughlin said it was serious offending.
"I note you're still very young and this is completely out-of-character for you," she said.
"You lost control of your emotions and committed these offences."
Ms McLaughlin told the teenager it was a normal for anyone to feel anger.
"What is not OK is to deal with those emotions in the way you did on this date," she said.
The court was told the caravan was in the backyard of the family home.
Police said the victim left home that day about 6pm. About half an hour later, the older sister walked around the back of the caravan with the hockey stick in her hand.
"While the victim was out, the accused has used the hockey stick to smash the rear caravan window nine times," police said.
The window, which was directly above where the victim slept, was broken.
She then climbed through the back window and damaged her sister's belongings, including photographs and picture frames, by throwing these about.
Police said the teenager then went back inside the house, packed some belongings and went to a property in Wantigong Street, North Albury.
On leaving home, she sent her sister a text that read: "Just no (sic) I enjoyed doing every bit of that to your sweet, precious home. I'll see you around."
She also tagged her sister in a Snapchat post that read: "Told ya not to f--- around, but nah, aye sis."
Ms McLaughlin placed the teenager on a 12-month conditional release order, with supervision.
She did not impose a conviction.
