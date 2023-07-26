The Border Mail
North Albury man must obey by curfew as part of punishment for taking money jar

By Albury Court
July 27 2023 - 7:00am
Lawyer says recidivist crook who stole cash from neighbour 'has changed his ways'
A man with a long criminal history stole his Thurgoona neighbour's money jar when he became aggrieved at not being paid for doing gardening jobs.

Local News

