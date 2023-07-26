Lawyer says recidivist crook who stole cash from neighbour 'has changed his ways'

A man with a long criminal history stole his Thurgoona neighbour's money jar when he became aggrieved at not being paid for doing gardening jobs.
Christopher Allan Ballantyne went into the house and took the $300 in cash from a re-used honey jar in the victim's bedroom drawer.
But when arrested and interviewed by police, Ballantyne denied any knowledge of the theft though admitted to having been inside the house.
Ballantyne, who Albury Local Court heard had spent many years in and out of jail, became homeless in the wake of the breakdown of a relationship, having been forced to live out of his car.
He had though since obtained steady, part-time work and was now living in North Albury.
Ballantyne, 54, pleaded guilty to a charge of break and enter house and steal.
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had taken "positive steps" in two months since committing the offence to get stability in his life, including getting work as a console operator and obtaining assistance for mental health issues.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she accepted that Ballantyne had experienced "a very difficult life" and one where childhood trauma had continually contributed to his offending.
"It appears you are on the precipice of breaking that cycle, sir," Ms McLaughlin said.
Police told the court how Ballantyne did gardening jobs for the woman next door on three occasions.
He did not enter the house on any of those days, "or have permission to do so".
The victim regularly left her back door unlocked, though the rest of the house secured.
It was on May 22 that she noticed the money jar missing from a drawer in her bedroom.
Police said the jar, which the victim last saw on May 5, was "never moved".
The jar was later recovered and on it police found a fingerprint that belonged to Ballantyne, who stated he was owed $200 from the victim's father for the gardening work.
Ballantyne was arrested on going to the Albury police station on June 8.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Ballantyne and placed him on a 12-month community corrections order, with supervision.
He must obey a 7pm to 5am curfew for the next two months.
