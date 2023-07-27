A list of things to do on the Border this weekend, July 29-30

Australia and the Netherlands have a shared history stretching back more than four hundred years, cemented by the emergency landing, made with the aid of local residents, of the Uiver airplane in Albury in 1934. Australia's Dutch Connections showcases the ties between the two countries, with a focus on the Uiver story which, in part, led to the establishment of trade and migration agreements between the two countries. On loan from the Albury Library Museum, the temporary Dutch display explores just one of the many nationalities that came through Bonegilla Migrant Reception and Training Centre between 1947 and 1971.