A list of things to do on the Border this weekend, July 29-30

Expect to hear covers of bands like the Goo Goo Dolls, Maroon 5, Kings of Leon, Tonic, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, The Script, Lenny Kravitz, and many more. Y2K's style is best described as pop-rock, rock n roll and funk with the mantra that "we're a band playing all those songs you heard on the radio back in the 1990's, 2000's, and a band that is set to remind you of all those songs you loved".
As part of his 'Any Less Anymore' national tour, Travis Collins will hit the stage at the Kinross Woolshed in Thurgoona, performing songs from the brand new album of the same name, plus a stack of his hits and fan favourites. An eight time CMAA 'Golden Guitar' winner, CMA Global Artist Award recipient, and two-time ARIA nominee, he's toured alongside US megastars Tim McGraw and Luke Combs, and recorded with Nashville's best and brightest. With special guest, Sara Berki.
A potential grand final preview looms at Holbrook as last year's premiers hosts this year's flag favourite Osborne. The Brookers stunned the Tigers in last year's decider and Joel Mackie, in his final season in charge before he heads to Jindera, will be desperate to ensure his charges stamp their authority. A match not to be missed.
Starting and finishing at Albury's Kremur Street Boat Ramp (along the Wagirra Trail), parkrun is a great way to meet others and get out and enjoy the beautiful surrounds. You can run, walk, push a pram or even take your dog. Please ensure you register prior to participating and don't forget to bring your bar code.
Australia and the Netherlands have a shared history stretching back more than four hundred years, cemented by the emergency landing, made with the aid of local residents, of the Uiver airplane in Albury in 1934. Australia's Dutch Connections showcases the ties between the two countries, with a focus on the Uiver story which, in part, led to the establishment of trade and migration agreements between the two countries. On loan from the Albury Library Museum, the temporary Dutch display explores just one of the many nationalities that came through Bonegilla Migrant Reception and Training Centre between 1947 and 1971.
Murray Art Museum Albury welcomes its second artist commission in its newest gallery dedicated to Kids! Shelfie is a fun new exhibition by artist Susie Losch. Susie has filled the space with weird and wonderful sculptures perfect for small hands and big imaginations. Kids are invited to pick them up, examine them, and rearrange them into their very own installation on the quirky shelves. Experiment with the art of installation and curate your own 'Shelfie'. Open daily, with free entry.
Enjoy a night of family fun with international and gourmet food stalls and food trucks (including a delicious dessert section), kids' rides and jumping castles, regional retail and craft stalls, music 'til late and roaming entertainment. $2 entry at the gate with free on-site parking.
The 1893 Federation convention is being marked with a series of events at the Oddfellows Hall. They include a talk from 1.30pm Saturday July 29 with historians Jeff Brownrigg, Frank Bongiorno and James Warden about the importance of 1993 centenary events and a discussion from 11am on Sunday July 30 about the Indigenous Voice to parliament. Bookings are not necessary.
Get rid of the winter blues with a Winter Wonderland indoor market. Located at the Wodonga Exhibition Centre, part of Wodonga Racecourse on Wilson Street, keep warm and dry while checking out a range of stallholders. The market is at full capacity with more than 70 makers attending, as well as an ice skating rink run by Coast to Coast Portable Synthetic Ice Rink Hire.
A high-profile campaigner against the "no" campaign for the Indigenous Voice to parliament is coming to Wodonga to speak at a public function. Warren Mundine will argue the case for a "no" vote at the upcoming constitutional referendum when he appears at The Cube on Sunday July, 30. His talk at The Cube has been endorsed by Wodonga-based Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie and will be held from 2pm to 4pm.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
