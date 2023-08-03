Nearly one in 200 people homeless on Census night Advertising Feature

Homelessness does not necessarily mean 'rooflessness'. In Australia, only a small percentage of the homeless are sleeping rough. Picture Shutterstock

On any given night, almost 123,000 people in Australia experience homelessness.



And one in seven of that number are children.

Based on the 2021 Census, the number of homeless on Census night had risen by 5.2 per cent - 6067 people - from 2016.

Georgia Chapman, ABS head of homelessness statistics, said this represented 48 people experiencing homelessness for every 10,000 people - or nearly one in 200.

"The 2021 Census gives us a unique snapshot of people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"During the 2021 Census, we saw fewer people 'sleeping rough' in improvised dwellings, tents or sleeping out, and fewer people living in 'severely' crowded dwellings and staying temporarily with other households.

"However, we saw more people living in supported accommodation for the homeless, boarding houses and other temporary lodgings, such as a hotel or motel."

Peak advocacy body Homelessness Australia said homelessness was not "rooflessness", with only 6.2 per cent of people without a home sleeping rough.



The majority of homelessness is hidden - people in crisis accommodation, rooming houses, insecure housing, overcrowded dwellings or couch surfing.

Males still make up most of those experiencing homelessness, with 68,000 or 55 in every 10,000 males in 2021, slightly up from 2016.

Meanwhile, the number of females experiencing homelessness increased by around 10 per cent from 2016 to almost 54,000, or 42 in every 10,000 females.

The 2021 Census also revealed that among those experiencing homelessness:

One in seven are children under 12.

23 per cent (almost one in four) are children and young people between 12 and 24.

One in five people are Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

Next week is Homelessness Week, from Monday, August 7 to Sunday, August 13. Hosted annually by Homelessness Australia, it aims to raise awareness of the impact of homelessness and the solutions needed to end homelessness.

This year's theme is 'It's time to end homelessness'.

Homelessness Australia said the best way to end homelessness was by preventing it from occurring in the first place.



It said the leading causes of homelessness were:

Financial problems and unaffordable rental housing.

Family violence or other violence and abuse.

Family relationship issues.

To end homelessness, people need adequate incomes, a home, to be free from violence and abuse, and effective support to gain and retain housing.

For insights into the causes of homelessness and recommendations on how to tackle the growing problem in Australia, visit the site homelessnessaustralia.org.au.