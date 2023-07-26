Funeral service planned for alleged Lavington murder victim

A man who was allegedly murdered in a Lavington domestic related incident will be farewelled next week.
Dwayne Williams died on July 13.
The 47-year-old was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Wayne Williams.
Police were called to a Boomerang Drive home in Lavington on June 26 and found Dwayne Williams with a wound to his head and neck.
He was taken to Albury hospital in a critical condition.
The 47-year-old died on July 13 when life support was removed.
The late man will be farewelled at a service at Wilcannia on Thursday next week.
His daughter said the service would start at midday.
Attendees are urged to dress in Canberra Raiders colours.
A GoFundMe page has been launched for Mr Williams with the aim of raising $2500 for his funeral service.
Samar Riley said she wanted to giver her father the "beautiful send off he deserves.
Mr Williams had links to the Mildura area.
