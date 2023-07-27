Colourful, glittery characters made their way to centre stage this week in speech and performances at the Albury Entertainment Centre.
The Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod has been in full swing since July 16, with a large number of entrants competing across a range of disciplines.
Music coordinator Faith Casley-Porter said the Eisteddfod was very busy but also a "rewarding time".
"There is an overwhelming sense of enjoyment and a relaxed feel around the theatre," she said.
Eisteddfod speech and drama co-ordinator Jan Skinner said there had been an improvement in the entries this year.
"It's a good way for students to make friends and bond together," she said.
Ms Skinner said it was also a great way for students to get "some constructive criticism, which is really good for them to work on for next year".
And some of her students even took out some wins.
"They were all really lucky and successful," she said.
Melbourne speech and drama teacher and adjudicator Meredith Martin said there was a lot of talent in dramatics.
"The standard was very high," she said.
"It was lovely to see such competent performers who were obviously enjoying their time on stage and a lot of attention to detail with costuming and the training that the students had received.
"It was a delight to see such a great array of talent in the speech and drama section."
Ms Martin said doing the eisteddfod was something the students could be proud of and use later on in life.
"It's such a great life skill; not only for school and university, but also in the workplace. It's really building life skills in the students to have the confidence to get up and deliver," she said.
Musical theatre teacher Rebecca Koroneos said the whole Murray Youth Performing Arts team was very excited about and looking forward to their stint on stage on Friday, July 28.
"We have soloists, trios, quads and troupes performing this year," she said.
"For many students it is the highlight performance of the year as they are able to perform with friends both from our studio and the broader local dance community, as well as developing new connections through their love of dance and the performing arts.
"Our Danceability quad in particular is a perfect demonstration of MYPA values and culture where we are giving of ourselves, helping and supporting others to achieve their dreams."
Ms Koroneos said Danceability teachers Rachel Pringle and Jamieson Cummins were looking forward to watching the students and other performers over the course of the eisteddfod program.
Over three weeks, thousands of performers ranging in age from three to 67 are competing in a variety of categories, including dance, speech and drama, music, debating and highland dance.
Ms Casley-Porter said it was the many volunteers and staff who continued to make the Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod a worth-while event.
"(We want to send our) ongoing thanks to the many volunteers who come along to help run the event as well as the staff of Albury Entertainment Centre," she said.
Tickets can be bought at the door or through the Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.