A fire at a business on Wodonga's main street overnight is being treated by police as suspicious.
Emergency services responded to the blaze at a gift store on High Street in Wodonga about 12.20am on Thursday, July 27.
No one was injured.
Fire and Rescue Victoria crews, with the assistance of CFA, extinguished the fire and left the scene around 2am.
"Investigations remain ongoing however the fire is being treated as suspicious," a Victoria police spokesperson said.
Amanda Kotzur, owner of neighbouring business Style Supply Co Wodonga, said she was made aware of the fire about 6am, and, after a brief closure was given the all clear by police to trade for the day.
"The shop internally seems okay, but we'll send our insurer in to check if everything structurally is OK," she said.
"It doesn't smell of smoke at all, so we're very lucky."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
