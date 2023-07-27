A woman and her dogs have been rescued after being trapped inside a Wangaratta shop while it was on fire.
Fire and Rescue Victoria crews responded to the incident on Murphy Street just before 1am on Thursday, July 27.
"FRV crews, with the assistance of CFA, arrived on scene at 12.54am to find the front of a shop involved in fire, with a woman trapped inside with her dogs," an FRV spokesperson said.
"The female occupant and her two dogs were rescued from the building.
"The woman was treated by Ambulance Victoria for smoke inhalation.
"Crews worked to contain the fire to the front of the shop near the doorway."
The fire has been deemed suspicious, with Victoria Police investigating and FRV's fire investigation unit notified.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
