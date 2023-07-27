The Border Mail
Police ask for arrest warrant on driving charges, magistrate allows adjournment

By Albury Court
July 28 2023 - 7:00am
Accused stuck in Rwandan refugee camp limbo might have case finalised in absence
Judicial patience with a Wodonga man trapped in Rwanda and so unable to face serious driving charges might be about to run out.

