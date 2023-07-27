The Border Mail
Tumbarumba man also assaulted his partner's daughter as his outburst continued

By Albury Court
July 28 2023 - 5:00am
Full of grog, man attacked his partner when she pleaded with him to stop drinking
A Tumbarumba man had been drinking heavily and was acting strangely not long before assaulting his partner and her daughter, leaving them both in hospital.

