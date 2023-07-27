The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Former Wodonga councillor Bill Buckpitt mourned after dying at 86

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Buckpitt in front of the old Wodonga railway station in 2010 after an announcement about redevelopment plans for the area.
Bill Buckpitt in front of the old Wodonga railway station in 2010 after an announcement about redevelopment plans for the area.

FORMER Wodonga councillor Bill Buckpitt has been remembered as an "absolute stalwart" for the city after dying at the age of 86.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.