FORMER Wodonga councillor Bill Buckpitt has been remembered as an "absolute stalwart" for the city after dying at the age of 86.
The lawyer of more than 50 years died on Monday after enduring ill-health over the past 12 months.
In 1997, Mr Buckpitt was one of the five councillors elected to lead Wodonga after municipal amalgamation and he later led opposition to a planned merger with Albury Council.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren paid tribute to the former Lions Club district governor.
"He was an absolute stalwart of this city for many years," Cr Mildren said.
"He had an involvement in many, many things.
"He was passionate about Wodonga and every aspect of Wodonga and the people of Wodonga."
Former councillor John Watson, who served alongside Mr Buckpitt, was also glowing.
"Bill brought very much that legal aspect to the team and was very considered always in his deliberations with the team, the council and the community," Mr Watson said.
"He certainly had the community in his heart at all times."
One of seven children, Mr Buckpitt was born at Moree in northern NSW and attended a Sydney boarding school on a bursary.
He wanted to be a lawyer from the age of nine and qualified through being articled clerk at various places in NSW.
Mr Buckpitt came to Albury-Wodonga for work in the early 1960s and spent time with Tietyens, Angel and Jackling and McHargs before opening his own office.
Based in rooms in the Matthews building on High Street near the railway line, Mr Buckpitt had his own practice for more than 20 years.
When he stood for council in 1997, Mr Buckpitt said he did not subscribe to the theory that councillors should act like directors on a board of management.
"Local government is all about listening to the public," he said.
As a councillor, Mr Buckpitt was involved in planning for the removal of the railway from the CBD and proposed a $30 levy on ratepayers to fund $400,000 of improvements needed to fix a stink from Wodonga Rendering.
He lost his place in the 2000 election but became secretary of Citizens Against Forced Amalgamation in 2001.
In that role, Mr Buckpitt argued against an Albury-Wodonga council merger, claiming it would cost 250 jobs and remove $7.5 million in wages.
With the law in his veins, Mr Buckpitt later worked for Skinner and Associates and then from home before retiring at the age of 75.
At time he told The Border Mail his approach to work was "about the things you can do for people".
Mr Buckpitt is survived by his wife Guni, who he married in 1988, as well as their offspring, 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held in Wodonga at 11am Monday.
