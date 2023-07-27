The Border Mail
Albury's Dael Newman jailed for killing man, slashing wife in Manangatang

By Emily Woods
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
David Gaskell was murdered.
Albury resident Dael Newman claimed he wanted a "quick snatch and grab" when he broke into a couple's rural home.

