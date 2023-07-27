Q: Were you surprised when Joel Mackie told the playing group last week that he will be coaching Jindera next season?
A: Personally I wasn't surprised because I knew from our conversations how passionate he was about coaching again next season. Joel still has a lot to offer so it probably makes sense really to go back to your home club.
Q: There's a fair chance you may have to play on 'Smack' next season in the midfield at some stage?
A: That would be interesting because Joel is such a competitive beast once he crosses that white line. It would be a good challenge, especially around the contest it would be tough but I back myself to get him on the outside with a bit more leg speed.
Q: Who has copped the biggest spray from 'Smack' over the past four years?
A: To be honest, I've never seen him single anyone out and give it to them and I guess when you are winning, that helps. With me being part of the midfield group he has delivered a few collective sprays when our output hasn't been up to standard but not individually.
Q: Has 'Smack' got any pet players that he likes to favour in the side?
A: He's definitely got a couple this year in Bailey McAlister and my brother Declan. Declan has actually pulled his finger out this year and gone from zero to hero in 'Smack's' eyes. There is certainly a bit of a bromance going on there.
Q: You play Holbrook this week with both sides guaranteed the double chance. How do you approach the match?
A: You don't want to flirt with your form and we want to turn up every week and play our best footy, no matter who the opposition is. I think both sides will just stick to their structures and whoever can do that for the longest probably wins.
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 14
Saturday, July 29
Holbrook v Osborne
Bill. Crows v Jindera
CDHBU v Lockhart
Howlong v Brock-Burrum
Culcairn v RWW Giants
Magpies v Henty
What potentially could have been a blockbuster shapes more like a mockbuster with both sides still battling with injuries to key players. Luke Gestier, Michael Rampal and Josh Jones all missed last week with Gestier and Rampal definite outs again. The Brookers only kicked seven goals last weekend against Howlong and it's hard to see them manufacturing enough goals to win against the Tigers. The Tigers will also be missing their two big power forwards in Hayden Armstrong and George Alexander. With both sides guaranteed a top-two finish, both camps may keep their cards close to their chest this weekend.
Verdict: Osborne 36 points
