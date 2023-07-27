What potentially could have been a blockbuster shapes more like a mockbuster with both sides still battling with injuries to key players. Luke Gestier, Michael Rampal and Josh Jones all missed last week with Gestier and Rampal definite outs again. The Brookers only kicked seven goals last weekend against Howlong and it's hard to see them manufacturing enough goals to win against the Tigers. The Tigers will also be missing their two big power forwards in Hayden Armstrong and George Alexander. With both sides guaranteed a top-two finish, both camps may keep their cards close to their chest this weekend.