Five questions with Connor Galvin, Hume league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 12:14pm
Connor Galvin is enjoying another outstanding season for Osborne in the midfield and up forward.
FIVE QUESTIONS WITH CONNOR GALVIN

Q: Were you surprised when Joel Mackie told the playing group last week that he will be coaching Jindera next season?

